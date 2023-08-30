‘The Ultimatum’ Reunion: Which Contestant Stopped Wearing Their Ring?

Courtesy of Netflix.

The Ultimatum came full of shocks and surprises this season—including the reveal of an air mattress!—but Netflix apparently saved the biggest twist for last. For the first time in Ultimatum history, every couple (at least, the ones who stuck around for the entire show) wound up getting engaged in the finale.

Netflix’s most chaotic dating show challenges five couples to swap partners for three-week “trial marriages” before returning to their original relationships for another three. After that, each couple must decide whether to get engaged or move on separately—perhaps with their trial spouses. This season, Lisa and Brian left the show early due to an unexpected pregnancy. (As we’ve since learned, they’re still together and now co-parenting a baby boy.) The rest of this season’s couples wound up engaged, but did they all stay together?

Somehow, the answer to that question is “yes”—but at what cost?

