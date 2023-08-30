The Kremlin Was Reportedly Behind Brash Prigozhin’s Quiet Funeral

Reuters

The Kremlin worked with Russian security services to keep mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s funeral secret, according to a new report.

The Wagner boss was laid to rest in a St. Petersburg cemetery Tuesday after what was, by all accounts, an understated and lackluster ceremony with just 20 to 30 people present and no military honors.

Two unnamed Russian officials who spoke to The Moscow Times said the muted nature of the funeral was deliberate: “The aim was to ensure that when the coffin with Prigozhin’s body was lowered into the grave, there were no mass gatherings of citizens, mercenaries and sympathizers around, as well as no broadcasts and photos on social media from the entrance to the cemetery,” one of the officials was quoted as saying.

