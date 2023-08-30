Wed. Aug 30th, 2023

    Rudy Giuliani Dragged by Judge in Scathing Defamation Ruling

    Rudy Giuliani Dragged by Judge in Scathing Defamation Ruling

    Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday lost a defamation suit filed by two Georgia election workers after a federal judge deemed him unable to produce and preserve substantial electronic evidence or respond to subpoenas, resulting in a “default” judgement.

    In a fiery 57-page ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell, Giuliani was chided line after line for “donning a cloak of victimization” and undermining the discovery process in what should have been a “straight-forward defamation case.”

    “Rather than simply play by the rules designed to promote a discovery process necessary to reach a fair decision on the merits of plaintiffs’ claims, Giuliani has bemoaned plaintiffs’ efforts to secure his compliance as ‘punishment by process,’” Howell wrote in the ruling.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

