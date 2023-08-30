I went to college for free in Scotland. Here are 5 things about my experience that Americans may find surprising.

But despite the free tuition, many students in Scotland still take out loans in order to pay for accommodation and living expenses.

Since student housing isn’t paid for by the government, many people opt to live with their parents, like I did. Others will take out a student loan or bursary, which is provided by the Student Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS).

SAAS provides loans and bursaries of up to £6,000, or around $7,640, to unmarried students under the age of 25, according to the organization’s fact sheet.

Those who opt to take out a loan don’t have to start paying anything back until they earn a salary of £27,660, or around $35,200 per year, according to the website. This is incredibly helpful to students who have to relocate to a new city or who don’t have financial support from their family.

The student housing itself is also different to the US. While many universities in the US offer dorms with shared rooms, there are typically no shared bedrooms in Scotland’s student accommodation. Instead, it is common for students to live in an apartment or house with up to four or five other people, with each person having their own bedroom (and in some cases, their own bathroom).