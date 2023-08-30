This Is the Best Beard Trimmer for 99% of Men

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For 99 percent of bearded men, Philips-Norelco has created the perfect beard trimmer: the cordless Philips Norelco BT9000 Prestige. Now, it’s easy to confuse this beard trimmer with the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 9000. There’s a lot to love about the Multigroom Series, but there are also way too many models to choose from—the Series 3000, Series 3100, Series 5000, Series 5500, Series 7000, and Series 9000.

The BT9000 Prestige is a premium version of these Philips Norelco beard trimmers, and it combines every single feature I look for in a trimmer into a single device. Yes, it’s on the pricier side, but it’s also the last beard trimmer you’ll need to buy for a long time.

Read more at The Daily Beast.