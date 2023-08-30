Mitch McConnell Suddenly Freezes Again While Talking to Reporters

KEVIN WURM/Reuters

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had another worrisome freeze-up during a news conference on Wednesday, going silent for more than 30 seconds after a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce speech in Covington, Kentucky.

It was eerily similar to an episode last month in which McConnell had to be whisked away by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) after suddenly freezing at the podium during another press conference with reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, McConnell suddenly paused as he was answering a question about running for re-election in 2026. An aide came to his side and asked if he had heard the question but the 81-year-old didn’t respond.

