Wed. Aug 30th, 2023

    News

    Mitch McConnell Suddenly Freezes Again While Talking to Reporters

    By

    Aug 30, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Mitch McConnell Suddenly Freezes Again While Talking to Reporters

    KEVIN WURM/Reuters

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had another worrisome freeze-up during a news conference on Wednesday, going silent for more than 30 seconds after a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce speech in Covington, Kentucky.

    It was eerily similar to an episode last month in which McConnell had to be whisked away by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) after suddenly freezing at the podium during another press conference with reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

    On Wednesday, McConnell suddenly paused as he was answering a question about running for re-election in 2026. An aide came to his side and asked if he had heard the question but the 81-year-old didn’t respond.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    LIVE: White House Briefing After Hurricane Idalia Slams Florida, Georgia

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Man Sentenced Over Threats To “Hang” Arizona Officials Over 2020 Election

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    This Is the Best Beard Trimmer for 99% of Men

    Aug 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    LIVE: White House Briefing After Hurricane Idalia Slams Florida, Georgia

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Man Sentenced Over Threats To “Hang” Arizona Officials Over 2020 Election

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    Mitch McConnell Suddenly Freezes Again While Talking to Reporters

    Aug 30, 2023
    News

    This Is the Best Beard Trimmer for 99% of Men

    Aug 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy