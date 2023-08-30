Wed. Aug 30th, 2023

    Black Surfer Says Board Nailed to Tree Was Racist Attack

    Black Surfer Says Board Nailed to Tree Was Racist Attack

    Andrew Mills

    A Black man in Florida has ripped a local surfing community for being racist, he says, after his surfboard was stolen from him and nailed to a tree.

    “The message was just to let me know, ‘You can’t come around here and mess with us,’” Andrew Mills told The Daily Beast. “I know they feel a certain way about me because I’m Black.”

    The 41-year-old father-of-two said he went to Jupiter Beach on Friday to surf, but was interrupted when another surfer from an all-white group ran into him on the water and seemingly flipped Mills’ board on purpose.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

