A former CIA officer charged with drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women while stationed abroad on official business plans to challenge his accusers’ claims as mere figments of their imaginations, making his case with the help of a psychologist who has previously testified on behalf of Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jerry Sandusky, and Bill Cosby.

Dr. Elizabeth Loftus, PhD, an expert in the phenomenon of “false memories,” will try to convince a jury not to trust the accounts of a multitude of women who say they were assaulted by Brian Jeffrey Raymond, according to a notice of intent filed Aug. 25 by the disgraced spy’s defense team and first reported by The Daily Beast.

Loftus became famous in the 1970s for her work exploring the so-called misinformation effect, which holds that a person’s memories of past events can easily be controlled, manipulated, and altered by outside forces. She reportedly charges $600 an hour, though she claimed to have been paid only $10,000 of a promised $14,000 for assisting Weinstein’s defense. The venerable Review of General Psychology named Loftus, who teaches at UC-Irvine, the most “eminent” female psychologist of the 20th century, but her testimony for a veritable rogue’s gallery of rapists and abusers gained the famed psychologist a degree of contempt from the public at large.

