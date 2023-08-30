Rowsburg, Ohio — On August 5, 2023, at 7:56 p.m., Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an armed male in the 200 block of SR 250 East in Rowsburg. When deputies arrived, they located a male, identified as 63-year-old Larry Dunham, sitting in a lawn chair in the back yard with two loaded guns in his lap. Deputies attempted to talk with Dunham as they approached. He threw his cellphone down to the ground, raised one of the pistols up and fired twice at a deputy. Two of the deputies used their service weapons and returned fire striking Dunham. Dunham died due the injuries at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office called for assistance and turned the investigation over to the Ohio Bureau Criminal Investigations. No deputies were injured during this incident.

The post SHOCK VIDEO: Deputies Fatally Shoot 63-Year-Old Man In Lawn Chair Who Fired At Them appeared first on Breaking911.