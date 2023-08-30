Sunken World War 1 Wooden Ship Found In Texas River By Man On Jet Ski

SILSBEE, Texas — Earlier this month, amidst ongoing drought conditions causing water levels to reach unprecedented lows, five ships dating back to World War I were discovered in a river located in southeast Texas. According to officials, a jet skier unexpectedly came across these submerged wooden vessels, each measuring between 80 to 100 feet in length, on August 16. This discovery took place within the Neches River in Jasper County, and it was reported by the Ice House Museum situated in Silsbee, Texas.

The southeastern region of Texas was once a prominent center for shipbuilding, with its activity particularly heightened during the era of World War I. During this time, the United States was fervently engaged in producing a multitude of vessels to support the war efforts. However, when the conflict commonly referred to as “the war to end all wars” concluded in 1918, numerous of these newly constructed wooden ships found themselves devoid of purpose. Consequently, many were left abandoned in locations such as the Neches River, as elucidated by the museum.

As historians and museum experts hasten their efforts to glean more insights about these sunken ships, the current plan revolves around allowing them to remain undisturbed in the water. The hope is that visitors to the river will refrain from disrupting the wrecks or engaging in scavenging activities for mementos.

