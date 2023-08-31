WATCH: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Filming Herself Sexually Abusing Boyfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter

STILLWATER, OK (SPD) – On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 10:11 a.m., a Stillwater Police Department (SPD) officer responded to the SPD lobby where he met with a very distraught parent.

The parent disclosed he recently met a girl online from the Oklahoma City area. She became his girlfriend and moved in with him while she was sleeping he went through her phone and found disturbing images and videos of his three year old daughter.

The suspect, identified as Ashlee Cheatham, 19, of Midwest City was later contacted by SPD officers and detectives. Cheatham was arrested at the residence and transported to the jail where she was booked without incident.

CHARGES

SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER 12

MAKE OR DISTRIBUTE TYPES OF OBSCENE MATERIAL OR CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

VIOLATION OF OKLAHOMA COMPUTER CRIMES ACT – FELONY

