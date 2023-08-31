Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

    News

    WATCH: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Filming Herself Sexually Abusing Boyfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter

    By

    Aug 31, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    WATCH: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Filming Herself Sexually Abusing Boyfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter

    STILLWATER, OK (SPD) – On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 10:11 a.m., a Stillwater Police Department (SPD) officer responded to the SPD lobby where he met with a very distraught parent.

    The parent disclosed he recently met a girl online from the Oklahoma City area. She became his girlfriend and moved in with him while she was sleeping he went through her phone and found disturbing images and videos of his three year old daughter.

    The suspect, identified as Ashlee Cheatham, 19, of Midwest City was later contacted by SPD officers and detectives. Cheatham was arrested at the residence and transported to the jail where she was booked without incident.

    CHARGES

    SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER 12
    MAKE OR DISTRIBUTE TYPES OF OBSCENE MATERIAL OR CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
    POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
    VIOLATION OF OKLAHOMA COMPUTER CRIMES ACT – FELONY

    The post WATCH: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Filming Herself Sexually Abusing Boyfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    An elite team of Ukrainian snipers dubbed ‘Devils and Angels’ is taking out top Russian commanders to demoralize troops: ‘We work quietly, we are invisible’

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    After layoffs, cost cuts and a price increase, Salesforce has exceeded a 30% profit margin — exactly what its activist investors wanted to see

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Selena Gomez Catches Heat for ‘Only Murders’ Instagram Post

    Aug 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    An elite team of Ukrainian snipers dubbed ‘Devils and Angels’ is taking out top Russian commanders to demoralize troops: ‘We work quietly, we are invisible’

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    After layoffs, cost cuts and a price increase, Salesforce has exceeded a 30% profit margin — exactly what its activist investors wanted to see

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Selena Gomez Catches Heat for ‘Only Murders’ Instagram Post

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Biden: Hurricane Idalia ‘still dangerous’ despite weakening

    Aug 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy