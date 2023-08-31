Selena Gomez Catches Heat for ‘Only Murders’ Instagram Post

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The Hollywood actors union SAG-AFTRA has been on strike for over a month, meaning that performers have had to stop promoting their productions until an agreement is reached. Pop star and actress Selena Gomez was vehemently reminded of that fact when she posted about her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building on Instagram, seemingly violating the terms of the strike, which prohibits SAG actors from sharing social media content related to their acting work.

The post in question was a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Only Murders, and while Gomez didn’t speak in the video or encourage viewership in the caption—which read, “Missing and waiting @onlymurdershulu”—she did tag the show’s official Instagram account. Per Variety, the post racked up 1.1. million likes in 15 hours before it was deleted.

It’s not clear whether or not Gomez’s post is a breach of SAG-AFTRA’s rules (the union declined to comment), but commenters swiftly criticized the post nonetheless.

Read more at The Daily Beast.