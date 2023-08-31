Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

    Mystery Group Hasn't Done Any Homework on Utopian City Project: U.S. Rep

    When Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) finally met with the mysterious forces behind the Northern California land grab that has troubled his constituents for the last six years, he was a little unimpressed.

    His first impression? “They have a long, long, long, long, long way to go,” he told The Daily Beast.

    Thompson is the first known legislator to meet with representatives of Flannery Associates, a secretive company that has purchased thousands of acres in rural Solano County, California without revealing the names or motivations of its backers. Last week, the group was reported to be a group of tech billionaires, including venture capitalist Michael Moritz and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffamn, who plan to use the land to build a new utopian city between San Francisco and Sacramento.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

