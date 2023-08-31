From Cheating to a Small Penis: The Men of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Are a Disaster

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Bravo

As Sunday’s Real Housewives of New York showed us, there are few things funnier than watching grown women have petty arguments while being forced to partake in arts and crafts. And this week’s roller-coaster episode of Real Housewives of Orange County is no different.

But before we go into this pumpkin patch trip that causes Shannon to have an anxiety attack, we catch up with the Dubrows, who are basking in the $30 million sale of their mansion. According to their real-estate agent Josh, it’s the 3rd highest sale in the history of Orange County—which, again, makes me question how much money a plastic surgeon and a former sitcom actress can possibly rake in that would make this sort of feat possible. Regardless, it’s an impressive W for Heather that will definitely be used against her in the future by Tamra.

