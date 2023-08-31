Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

    Alex Murdaugh Loses Prison Privileges Over Recorded Call for Fox Documentary

    Alex Murdaugh Loses Prison Privileges Over Recorded Call for Fox Documentary

    Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina attorney spending the remainder of his life behind bars for the 2021 murder of his wife and son, has had some of his prison privileges revoked after he fed information “to the news media” without permission, authorities said Wednesday.

    The South Carolina Department of Corrections said that Murdaugh’s lawyer helped him record an interview subsequently given to producers for the forthcoming Fox Nation documentary The Fall of the House of Murdaugh. In a note to the attorney, Jim Griffin, a department official accused him of recording Murdaugh as he read aloud entries from a journal he’d kept over the course of his trial during a June 10 call.

    South Carolina inmates are not allowed to give media interviews, per departmental policy. “The department believes that victims of crime should not have to see or hear the person who victimized them or their family member on the news,” a department spokesperson said in a statement.

