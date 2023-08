A group of senior military officers in Gabon said they had seized power in the early hours of Wednesday, minutes after the Central African state’s election body announced that President Ali Bongo had won a third term. Several foreign powers, including the United States, the UK and France, condemned what appeared to be the eighth military coup in West and Central Africa since 2020. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

