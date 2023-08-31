Lebanese Business Leaders Association (RDCL) warns of the danger as they meet with acting Governor of the Central Bank

NNA – A delegation from the Lebanese Business Leaders Association (RDCL) visited the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Dr. Wassim Mansouri, in his office at the central bank. The delegation was composed of Mr. Nicolas Boukather, President of RDCL, Mr. Cyrille Arida, Vice President, and board members Mrs. Joumana Saddi Chaya, Mrs. Christelle Boustani, Mr. Jean Tawile, Mr. Nadim Daher, and Mr. Farid Homsy, in addition to the General Manager of RDCL Mr. Kamal Abi Fadel.

The delegation expressed the support of the legal private sector to the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, and addressed him with an open letter.nbsp; You may find a copy of the integral letter attached, in addition to a photo of the meeting.

