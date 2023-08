NNA – Ad-Diyar:

Hochstein senses the pulse over land border…Disagreement causes postponement of UNNIFIL extension session…. Berri to address critical messages today!

Al-Liwaa:

Hochstein attempts to ease border tensions on the eve of UNIFIL extension

Nidaa al-Watan:

Hochstein eases tensions, tours from Raouche to Baalbek

As-Sharq:

Hochstein meets officials, Abdollahian to follow suit

Berri: Our efforts are focused on president election

