Netflix’s Interactive ‘Choose Love’ Is a Waste of a Fun Idea

As Netflix phases out its DVD mailing service and cuts off the ability to have a shared family account, the streamer is offering up a splashy new form of viewing that will surely make up for these huge losses. That innovative entertainment comes in the form of interactive specials, where watchers can “choose” the outcome of the story’s protagonist by selecting a button on their remote. Worth jumping over hurdles to log into a Netflix account amid their password-sharing crackdown? Perhaps not. But, hey, Netflix is trying to do something, anything, to make itself stand out from its streaming competitors these days.

On the heels of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, and a handful of kid-centric options comes Choose Love, Netflix’s first standalone interactive special made for adults. Choose Love is a romantic comedy where you get to call the shots in the leading lady’s love life. Well, kind of. Most of the decisions you make for Cami (Laura Marano) don’t actually have any lasting effect on the plot. But pressing a button to make the story move a little bit forward is fun, right?

The gist of the plot—which, again, really doesn’t change all that much based on your choices—is that Cami, a music producer living in Los Angeles, has to decide between three boys. The first option is her current boyfriend, sweet-but-cheesy Paul (Scott Michael Foster), who is looking to propose by the end of the week. There’s also “the one that got away,” Jack (Jordi Webber), a human rights activist who Cami lost touch with when he “went to go save lives in Guatemala.” (Saving the world begins in Guatemala?) Finally, Cami crosses paths with musician Rex Galier (Avan Jogia) and strikes up sexual tension with the overproduced diva.

