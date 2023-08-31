RNC Members Acknowledge Their Fundraising Is ‘in the Toilet’

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

When Republican National Committee members met in Milwaukee last week, many of them had one persistent question on their minds: Why has fundraising slumped?

At the start of the 2022 midterm cycle, the RNC had twice as much cash on hand as the Democratic National Committee—$80.5 million versus $38.8 million. Now, the RNC has less than half as much on hand as the DNC—$11.8 million to the DNC’s $25.4 million.

