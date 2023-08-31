Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

    Kremlin’s New Plan: Blame Anyone But Putin for Prigozhin’s Death

    Kremlin’s New Plan: Blame Anyone But Putin for Prigozhin’s Death

    The Kremlin admitted Wednesday that the fiery plane crash that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin may not have been an accident—but mum is the word in Moscow on who was behind the supposed assassination.

    “It is obvious that different versions are being considered, including the version—you know what we are talking about—let’s say, a deliberate atrocity,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

    “Let’s wait for the results of our Russian investigation,” Peskov added.

