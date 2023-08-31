Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati visits Beirut airbase, pays condolences on army officers’ martyrdom

    By

    Aug 31, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday visited the Beirut airbase, in the presence of army chief General Joseph Aoun, to pay condolences on the martyrdom of Captain Joseph Hanna and First Lieutenant Richard Saab, who died in a helicopter crash in Hammana.

    nbsp;

    quot;Our visit today is to express our deep grief,quot; said Mikati from the airbase.

    nbsp;

    quot;The army is a model of the Lebanese youth that has nothing to do with sectarianism,quot; he added.

    quot;The army represents the national fabric,quot; he continued.

    quot;In its presence, there is no fear for the nation,quot; he concluded.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    General Brice Oligui Nguema, the man named to lead Gabon after coup

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    The best tips and advice for selling items on Facebook Marketplace

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Pret a Manger was fined $1 million after an employee was trapped in a freezer for more than 2 hours and thought she was going to die

    Aug 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    General Brice Oligui Nguema, the man named to lead Gabon after coup

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    The best tips and advice for selling items on Facebook Marketplace

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Pret a Manger was fined $1 million after an employee was trapped in a freezer for more than 2 hours and thought she was going to die

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    New Video Shows Prigozhin Dismiss ‘Liquidation’ Talk Days Before Crash

    Aug 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy