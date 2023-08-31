Ambassador Magoshi attended the hand-over ceremony of a Japan-funded Mobile Mental Health Clinic for Embrace

NNA – On August 29, 2023, Ambassador Magoshi Masayuki attended the hand-over ceremony of a Mobile Mental Health Clinic to Embrace, which was supported by the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP), with the presence of Ms. Mia Atoui, president of Embrace, the Japanese Embassy in Beirut said in a press release on Thursday.

This pioneer initiative, implemented by Embrace, will enable yearly more than 700 vulnerable people across Lebanon, especially in rural areas, to have access to quality and affordable mental health services.

In his speech, Ambassador MAGOSHI highlighted the importance of this unique initiative which improves access to mental health services for those in need, regardless of the geographical challenges. He also praised the Embracersquo;s continuous contribution to the mental health sector in Lebanon and concluded that Japan will continue to stand by Lebanon and its people and help Lebanon tackle the repercussions of the unprecedented hard ships. In return, Ms. Atoui said that this project has a pivotal role in enabling access to mental health services for vulnerable patients in need and raising awareness on the significance of the mental health care in the country. In closing, she expressed her appreciation to the dedicated support by Japan, and showed its unwavering commitment to diligently working to better lives through improved access to mental health services.