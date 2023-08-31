Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

    News

    New Video Shows Prigozhin Dismiss ‘Liquidation’ Talk Days Before Crash

    By

    Aug 31, 2023 , , , , , ,
    New Video Shows Prigozhin Dismiss ‘Liquidation’ Talk Days Before Crash

    Grey Zone via Telegram via Reuters

    Russia’s dead mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin filmed a video reassuring supporters that he hadn’t been “liquidated” just a few days before he was killed in a fiery plane crash just over 30 miles from Vladimir Putin’s Valdai residence.

    The video, released by a Prigozhin-affiliated Telegram channel on Thursday, appears to have been filmed on Aug. 19 or 20 while the Wagner Group boss was in Mali, where he was fighting to keep control of operations after his armed uprising in June intensified Wagner’s rivalry with the Russian Defense Ministry.

    “For those discussing whether or not I’m alive, how I’m doing. It’s the weekend now, the second half of August 2023. I’m in Africa. Fans of discussing my liquidation, intimate life, earnings or anything else—actually, everything is fine,” he said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    General Brice Oligui Nguema, the man named to lead Gabon after coup

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    The best tips and advice for selling items on Facebook Marketplace

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Pret a Manger was fined $1 million after an employee was trapped in a freezer for more than 2 hours and thought she was going to die

    Aug 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    General Brice Oligui Nguema, the man named to lead Gabon after coup

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    The best tips and advice for selling items on Facebook Marketplace

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Pret a Manger was fined $1 million after an employee was trapped in a freezer for more than 2 hours and thought she was going to die

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    New Video Shows Prigozhin Dismiss ‘Liquidation’ Talk Days Before Crash

    Aug 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy