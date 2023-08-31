New Video Shows Prigozhin Dismiss ‘Liquidation’ Talk Days Before Crash

Grey Zone via Telegram via Reuters

Russia’s dead mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin filmed a video reassuring supporters that he hadn’t been “liquidated” just a few days before he was killed in a fiery plane crash just over 30 miles from Vladimir Putin’s Valdai residence.

The video, released by a Prigozhin-affiliated Telegram channel on Thursday, appears to have been filmed on Aug. 19 or 20 while the Wagner Group boss was in Mali, where he was fighting to keep control of operations after his armed uprising in June intensified Wagner’s rivalry with the Russian Defense Ministry.

“For those discussing whether or not I’m alive, how I’m doing. It’s the weekend now, the second half of August 2023. I’m in Africa. Fans of discussing my liquidation, intimate life, earnings or anything else—actually, everything is fine,” he said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.