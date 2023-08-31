The best tips and advice for selling items on Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace lets you sell items online for free.

You can sell items on Facebook Marketplace via the desktop website or mobile app.

Facebook Marketplace is supported in most, but not all, countries.

You need a Facebook account to access Facebook Marketplace.

Selling your stuff online has become a popular alternative to garage sales. For casual sellers, Facebook Marketplace is a free option that connects you with potential buyers in your area. But there are restrictions to what you can sell, and it can take a bit of know-how to stand out on the platform.

Here’s what you should know about selling on Facebook Marketplace.

Note: Facebook Marketplace is available to users 18 and older in most countries, including the US and Canada. For a full list of supported countries, see the footer at the bottom of the official Facebook Marketplace page.

How to sell on Facebook Marketplace

You can use Facebook Marketplace on either desktop or mobile.

On desktop

1. Open Facebook and log in to your account if you’re not already logged in. You need a Facebook account to access Facebook Marketplace.

2. Click Marketplace, located in the left sidebar.

Select “Marketplace” in the sidebar.

3. Click Create New Listing.

Select “Create new listing” to begin.

4. Select Item for Sale.

You can choose item for sale to sell on the Marketplace.

5. Click Add Photos and upload a photo of your item.

Add at least one photo to your listing.

6. Add the information about your item, including a description, location, and price. Enter 0 as the price if you want to list it as a free item. Select Next.

8. Click Publish to post the listing.

On mobile

1. Open the Facebook app and log in to your account, if necessary.

2. Tap Marketplace, located in the center of the bottom toolbar.

Go into the Marketplace to start making a listing.

3. Select Sell.

Hit the “Sell” button.

4. Tap the blue Create listing button at the top of the screen.

5. Add the information about your item, including price, description, condition of the item, and at least one photo.

6. Scroll down and enter the details of how you want to handle pickup/dropoff of the item.

7. Under Choose privacy settings, tick the box if you don’t want your friends to see your item listed for sale. Others on Facebook who are not your friends will still be able to see the item.

8. Tap Next. Select where you want your listing to be posted. You can opt to list it publicly in Marketplace, in select Facebook Groups you belong to, or both.

9. Hit the blue Publish button at the bottom of the screen to publish your listing.

What can be sold on Facebook Marketplace

Certain items cannot be sold on the Marketplace, including:

Digital productsWeapons, ammunition, or explosivesAnimalsIllegal, prescription, or recreational drugsIngestible supplementsReal, virtual, or fake currencyMisleading, deceptive, or offensive items

Facebook Marketplace payment details

The payment method on Facebook Marketplace is up to the seller. But the company recommends using Messenger or PayPal to get paid at the time of sale.

You can also use Messenger to decide what method of payment works best for both parties. For example, if you prefer PayPal or Venmo, but the buyer doesn’t have those, you might talk about a cash handoff when they pick up their item, provided they’re local.

Quick tip: You can also send money through Facebook Messenger if you link your debit card or PayPal account.

Facebook Marketplace shipping and returns

You can only use the shipping feature if you’re selling as a shop. That means you’ll also be subject to a selling fee of 5% per shipment, or a flat fee of $0.40 for shipments of $8.00 or less.

Once you’ve signed up for online checkout and shipping, you’ll have a set amount of time after each purchase to ship the item to the buyer. Otherwise, the order will be deleted or canceled by Facebook. You can either choose to cover the shipping costs yourself or let the buyer pay. You must add tracking information and mark the package as shipped to get paid on items that use the shipping option.

If the buyer requests a refund, you’ll have two business days to respond and attempt to resolve the issue. And any refunds have to be issued within two business days from when you receive the returned items.

Tips for selling on Facebook Marketplace

Since many sellers are on the Marketplace, it pays to stand out. Here are some tips to help you do that:

Check out the competition and price your items competitively.Take high-quality photos using good lighting.Reply to questions in a timely manner.Provide as many details as you can in the item description.Say that you are open to offers and negotiate.Use tags to make your listings easier to find.

You should also familiarize yourself with the acronyms commonly used on the Marketplace so you can use them as well:

PM: personal messageOBO: or best offerNWT: new with tagsPUP: pick-up pendingNIL: next in line

