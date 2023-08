NNA- Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Thursday received German Ambassador to Lebanon, Andreas Kindl, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of his diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

Caretaker Minister Bou Habib later received the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires of the Colombian Embassy in Lebanon, Ambassador Edwin Ostos Alfonso, who came on an acquaintance visit.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y