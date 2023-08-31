Greek summer wildfires will burn over 150,000 hectares: PM

NNA – Fires in Greece this summer will burn an area of at least 150,000 hectares (370,600), the Greek prime minister said Thursday, including a large fire in the north which has been burning for nearly two weeks.

The area ravaged by fires ldquo;will exceed 1,500,000,000 square metres (150,000 hectares) including the fire in the Dadia forestrdquo;, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, referring to the forest fire that the EU has branded the largest ever recorded in the bloc. mdash; AFPnbsp;

