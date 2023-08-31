45 New Victims Allegedly ID’d in Leaked Chats From Andrew Tate’s ‘War Room’

George Calin/Inquam Photos via Reuters

Members of influencer Andrew Tate’s “War Room” group discussed techniques for how to groom women into online sex work including by using violence and incrementally isolating victims from their friends and families, leaked messages show.

The BBC published details of encrypted Telegram messages sent by group members between March 2019 and April 2020, from which 45 potential victims could be identified. Tate, who is currently facing charges in Romania for rape and human trafficking, has denied all wrongdoing.

According to Tate, the War Room is a network in which members—who pay $8,000 a year—enjoy “access to thousands of professionals from around the world who encourage personal responsibility and accountability, [emphasizing] the importance of taking ownership of your choices and actions.”

