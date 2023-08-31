Syria’s Assad receives Abdullahian: What the world is witnessing today proves that the issues we defended true and our policies sound

NNA – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received Thursday Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the accompanying delegation.

President al-Assad said that what the world is currently witnessing today proves that the issues we defended were true, and that our policies were sound.

President al-Assad indicated that the international image has become clearer due to the developments and changes taking place in the world, which made us more confident in our approach.

President al-Assad also discussed with Abdullahian the bilateral relations, the situation in the region, and the efforts related to the return of the Syrian refugees to their country, in addition to topics of the Turkish withdrawal from the Syrian territory and its inevitability as nbsp;a necessary condition for the return of the normal relations between Damascus and Ankara.

President al-Assad noted that the healthy relationship between Iran and the Arab countries contributes to the stability and prosperity of the region.

In turn, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the need to respect Syriarsquo;s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Syria and Iran, and his countryrsquo;s keenness to implement the agreements signed during President Ibrahim Raisirsquo;s recent visit to Syria. mdash; SANA News Agencynbsp;

