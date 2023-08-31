Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

    Ukrainian military says six servicemen killed in helicopter incident

    NNA – Six Ukrainian servicemen were killed aboard two helicopters while they were quot;carrying out missionsquot; in eastern Ukraine, the military said on Wednesday.

    There was no indication what happened involving two widely-used Mi-8 helicopters on Tuesday.

    A military statement on Telegram said the men were quot;carrying out missionsquot; in the sector of the Russian-held eastern city of Bakhmut when they died.

    The news site Ukrainska Pravda said the incident occurred near Kramatorsk – a large town west of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, theatre of much of the fighting in Russia#39;s 18-month invasion of its neighbour.
    Ukrainska Pravda said the two helicopters were quot;completely destroyedquot; and the bodies were found at the site.

    An air force spokesperson identified as Yevhen Rakita told public broadcaster Suspilne that the men aboard were officers.

    He said a service for the men would take place on Thursday in the central town of Poltava but their identities were not being made public for security reasons. mdash; Reuters

