Ukrainian military says six servicemen killed in helicopter incident

NNA – Six Ukrainian servicemen were killed aboard two helicopters while they were quot;carrying out missionsquot; in eastern Ukraine, the military said on Wednesday.

There was no indication what happened involving two widely-used Mi-8 helicopters on Tuesday.

A military statement on Telegram said the men were quot;carrying out missionsquot; in the sector of the Russian-held eastern city of Bakhmut when they died.

The news site Ukrainska Pravda said the incident occurred near Kramatorsk – a large town west of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, theatre of much of the fighting in Russia#39;s 18-month invasion of its neighbour.

Ukrainska Pravda said the two helicopters were quot;completely destroyedquot; and the bodies were found at the site.

An air force spokesperson identified as Yevhen Rakita told public broadcaster Suspilne that the men aboard were officers.

He said a service for the men would take place on Thursday in the central town of Poltava but their identities were not being made public for security reasons. mdash; Reuters

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y