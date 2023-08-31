Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Beirut

    By

    Aug 31, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Iranian Foreign Minister, Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Thursday arrived at Beirutrsquo;s Rafic Hariri International Airport, coming from the Syrian capital, Damascus, on an official visit to Lebanon during which he will meet with several Lebanese officials.nbsp;

    The Iranian Minister was received at Beirutrsquo;s Airport by MP Ayoub Hmayed representing House Speaker Nabih Berri, as well as MPs Ali Ammar and Ibrahim Moussaoui, in addition to the Director of Protocol at the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abeer Ali, and nbsp;Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia, on top of a delegation from the Embassy.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Google’s new AI tool may save your skin if you’re running late for a meeting or terrible at taking notes — here’s how it works

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    CD and Savings Account Rates Today | Nationally Available Savings and CD Rates

    Aug 31, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Hamieh tackles developmental affairs and road conditions with MP Massad

    Aug 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Google’s new AI tool may save your skin if you’re running late for a meeting or terrible at taking notes — here’s how it works

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    CD and Savings Account Rates Today | Nationally Available Savings and CD Rates

    Aug 31, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Hamieh tackles developmental affairs and road conditions with MP Massad

    Aug 31, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Beirut

    Aug 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy