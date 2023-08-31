Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Beirut

NNA – Iranian Foreign Minister, Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Thursday arrived at Beirutrsquo;s Rafic Hariri International Airport, coming from the Syrian capital, Damascus, on an official visit to Lebanon during which he will meet with several Lebanese officials.nbsp;

The Iranian Minister was received at Beirutrsquo;s Airport by MP Ayoub Hmayed representing House Speaker Nabih Berri, as well as MPs Ali Ammar and Ibrahim Moussaoui, in addition to the Director of Protocol at the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abeer Ali, and nbsp;Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia, on top of a delegation from the Embassy.

