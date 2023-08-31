Google’s new AI tool may save your skin if you’re running late for a meeting or terrible at taking notes — here’s how it works

Duet AI for Google Workspace can attend meetings in your place and even take notes.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Google's new AI offering is aimed at saving time at work.

Google is hoping its new AI tool will be as helpful as possible for tardy and under-pressure workers.

The company’s Duet AI for Workspace was made available to the public on Tuesday and offers several new features for the productivity tool. One of them allows users to send the AI to meetings in their place.

Duet AI can join a meeting on a user’s behalf, deliver a message, and recap it for them later. Google is also introducing a new “take notes for me” feature, which can capture notes, action items, and record video snippets. During a meeting, attendees will also be able to chat privately with Google’s AI chatbot to go over meeting details.

There’s also a “summary so far” feature to brief any latecomers on what they missed.

Other notable features are a real-time translation option for Google Meet, as well as face detection that can separate workers on the same screen. AI-generated presentations and charts based on content from Drive and Gmail are also available.

The features are aimed at giving busy workers a productivity boost.

Early adopters of AI-powered programs such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT have already found the chatbots useful for various workplace tasks. AI tech, however, is prone to mistakes and hallucinations, which has already caused issues for some companies.

Microsoft has introduced similar features to its workplace platform, Office. The two tech giants have been engaged in what’s been dubbed an “AI arms race” as they rush to bring AI-powered products to market amid a boom in general and investor interest.

