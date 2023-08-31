North Lebanon’s Merchants Association discusses joint cooperation prospects with Malaysian Ambassador

NNA -nbsp; The North Lebanon Merchantsnbsp;Association, headed by Assaad Hariri, on Thursday met with Malaysian Ambassador to Lebanon, Azri Yacob, to follow up on joint cooperation in the fields of trade, industry and culture between the two countries.

The Association indicated in a statement that ldquo;thenbsp; follow up meetings come after previous meetings held with the Malaysian ambassador to discuss and review opportunities for cooperation between the Association and Malaysia, and pave the way for establishing solid and sustainable trade relations.rdquo;

The statement added: ldquo;A committee will be established consisting of members of the Trade Association and the Malaysian Embassy, which will aim to follow up and implement joint plans and agreements that will contribute to enhancing trade, industry and culture between the two sides. The meeting will also discuss ways to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors, such as tourism, energy, agriculture and technology, in addition to signing memorandums of understanding in the fields of research, development, and scientific and cultural attainment.rdquo;

