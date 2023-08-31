Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    North Lebanon’s Merchants Association discusses joint cooperation prospects with Malaysian Ambassador

    By

    Aug 31, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp; The North Lebanon Merchantsnbsp;Association, headed by Assaad Hariri, on Thursday met with Malaysian Ambassador to Lebanon, Azri Yacob, to follow up on joint cooperation in the fields of trade, industry and culture between the two countries.

    The Association indicated in a statement that ldquo;thenbsp; follow up meetings come after previous meetings held with the Malaysian ambassador to discuss and review opportunities for cooperation between the Association and Malaysia, and pave the way for establishing solid and sustainable trade relations.rdquo;

    The statement added: ldquo;A committee will be established consisting of members of the Trade Association and the Malaysian Embassy, which will aim to follow up and implement joint plans and agreements that will contribute to enhancing trade, industry and culture between the two sides. The meeting will also discuss ways to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors, such as tourism, energy, agriculture and technology, in addition to signing memorandums of understanding in the fields of research, development, and scientific and cultural attainment.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ==============L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A California homeowner fixed up her converted garage and rents it on Airbnb. It now pays for her mortgage.

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    The new bull market for tech stocks is here as the sector is having a ‘1995-like AI Revolution,’ Wedbush says

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Taschen Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Luxe Art, Culture, and Photography Books

    Aug 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A California homeowner fixed up her converted garage and rents it on Airbnb. It now pays for her mortgage.

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    The new bull market for tech stocks is here as the sector is having a ‘1995-like AI Revolution,’ Wedbush says

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Taschen Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Luxe Art, Culture, and Photography Books

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    India’s AI biotech takes on diabetes epidemic

    Aug 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy