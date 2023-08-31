Iran’s Foreign Minister arrives in Beirut, expresses confidence in Lebanon’s political future

Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

    NNA – Iran#39;s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Thursday arrived in an official visit to Lebanon via Rafic Hariri International Airport coming from the Syrian capital, Damascus.nbsp;

    During his visit, Abdollahian is scheduled to meet with a number of Lebanese officials.

    In an address he delivered upon arrival to Beirut Airport, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, ldquo;We are confident in Lebanon#39;s ability to elect a President, and we have heard positive statements about Lebanon during the talks we conducted with Saudi Arabia. We call on all the countries to support Lebanon.quot;

    ldquo;I expect regional and international countries to support Lebanon economically and commercially,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

