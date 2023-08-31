Qatar to supply Lebanese army with fuel for 6 months

NNA – Qatar said it will supply the Lebanese army with fuel for six months amid a deep economic crisis in the country.

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), the countryrsquo;s development arm, said the fuel will be provided to the Lebanese army under an agreement worth $30 million.

ldquo;This assistance comes as part of the state of Qatarrsquo;s consistent commitment to supporting the institutions of the Republic of Lebanon and standing by the side of the Lebanese people,rdquo; the QFFD added in a statement.

The Fund had previously covered the expenses of diesel fuel for the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Lebanon has been facing a crippling economic crisis since 2019, that, according to the World Bank, is one of the worst the world has seen in modern times.–AA

