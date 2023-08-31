Taschen Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Luxe Art, Culture, and Photography Books

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Taschen.

In a world of Kindles, tangible books will forever have a place in my heart. Images of art and photography are just not done justice on a screen, thanks to the limited display capacity compared to print. Top-quality art and photography coffee table books are a wonderful way to display your interests in your home, but they can often be pricey. So, it’s an exciting time when one of the world’s leading publishers has a really big sale.

Taschen has stores in international cities such as New York, Paris, and Hong Kong, but you don’t have to visit one in person to score a sweet deal on a luxury book. Whether looking for gifts, adding to a library collection, or something to leave on your coffee table, the selections of Taschen books now on sale are outrageously beautiful and historic–but don’t snooze since the sale is only live for a few days until September 3.

