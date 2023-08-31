Thu. Aug 31st, 2023

    News

    Ingraham Wants Mitch McConnell to Resign Just So She Can Keep Calling Biden ‘Decrepit’

    By

    Aug 31, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Ingraham Wants Mitch McConnell to Resign Just So She Can Keep Calling Biden ‘Decrepit’

    Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham explicitly called for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to step down following his latest freezing episode on Wednesday, claiming the 81-year-old lawmaker’s recent health problems “negates” conservatives’ efforts to make President Joe Biden’s “own decrepit state an issue.”

    For the second time in five weeks, McConnell froze up and was unable to speak for an extended amount of time during a press conference. After delivering a speech Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, the Kentucky senator paused for nearly 30 seconds and became uncomfortably speechless after a reporter asked him a question, prompting his aides to jump in and intervene.

    The episode was unnervingly similar to McConnell suddenly growing silent during a Senate presser while talking to the press, only for Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and others to quickly whisk him away. In both instances, McConnell’s staff later claimed the senator merely “felt light-headed” for a moment and that he was “fine” and “sharp” afterward. These latest incidents, meanwhile, occurred months after McConnell suffered injuries during repeated falls, including a concussion.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The climate crisis is forcing the American Red Cross to expand its disaster-recovery work

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Adam Driver Drags Netflix and Amazon Over Hollywood Strikes

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Greece battles largest wildfire ever recorded in EU

    Aug 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The climate crisis is forcing the American Red Cross to expand its disaster-recovery work

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Adam Driver Drags Netflix and Amazon Over Hollywood Strikes

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Ingraham Wants Mitch McConnell to Resign Just So She Can Keep Calling Biden ‘Decrepit’

    Aug 31, 2023
    News

    Greece battles largest wildfire ever recorded in EU

    Aug 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy