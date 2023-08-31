Adam Driver Drags Netflix and Amazon Over Hollywood Strikes

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Adam Driver is one of only a handful of A-listers attending this year’s Venice Film Festival, and he’s using his time there to make a strong statement about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

During a press conference at the festival on Thursday, the Star Wars actor didn’t mince words, explicitly calling out Netflix and Amazon for refusing to meet the demands of striking actors and writers.

“I’m very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that’s not part of the AMPTP and to promote the SAG leadership directive, which is an effective tactic, which is the interim agreement,” said Driver, who is in Venice to promote his new film Ferrari.

