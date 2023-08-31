Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide After Passenger Falls Off Car Trunk and Dies

FLORIDA – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit arrested a Lauderhill man after one of the passengers in his vehicle fell off the trunk and died.

At approximately 3:52 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11, BSO deputies in North Lauderdale responded to a report of an injured person in the 1500 block of Southwest 81st Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they located an adult male lying in the middle of the road. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded and transported him to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to detectives, preliminary investigation reveals that Kaiden Flunk, 18, was traveling westbound on West McNab Road in a 2004 Volvo S60 when he stopped at a traffic signal to turn left onto Southwest 81st Avenue. At that time, one of the passengers in his car told him that he was going to get out of the vehicle and ride outside on top of the trunk. As the Volvo continued to travel southbound on Southwest 81st Avenue, the passenger fell off the trunk and landed in the roadway.

The passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Aug. 14th.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, Flunk was arrested and faces one count of vehicular homicide.

