Driver with Adult Bull in Passenger Seat Pulled Over by Nebraska Police

A man was pulled over by police in Nebraska on Wednesday after a surprised citizen reported an unusual sight: a man driving with a full-size bull named ‘Howdy Doody’ in the passenger seat of his car.

The incident took place in Norfolk, approximately 120 miles northwest of Omaha. Police were alerted at 10:05 a.m. CDT in response to a report about a “vehicle with a cow inside” cruising through the town. They had initially assumed that the passenger might be a small calf. However, when they arrived at the intersection of West Norfolk Avenue and North 13th Street, they were met with the unexpected sight of a full-size bull comfortably seated in the front passenger seat of a Ford Crown Victoria.

To accommodate the bull, the car’s roof on the passenger side had been removed.

It turns out that ‘Howdy Dood’y is a familiar sight at parades and fairs across the Cornhusker State. The police simply cautioned the driver to exercise caution and continue on his way.

