    Just One GOP Lawmaker Says It’s Time for Mitch McConnell to Go

    As questions swirl about the health of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after a pair of scary episodes where he froze mid-press conference, only a single GOP lawmaker has called for the 81-year-old to go: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

    Greene tweeted a video of McConnell’s latest freeze-up on Wednesday—where he stared silently forward for 30 seconds while taking questions—and wrote, “Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed.”

    She slammed those close to McConnell, writing that his staff and loved ones “should be ashamed of themselves” for allowing him to keep working.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

