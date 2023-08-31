GRAPHIC: Video Shows Sacramento Police Fatally Shoot Man Armed With Knife On Train

CALIFORNIA — On August 15th, 2023, at approximately 5:07 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 3800 Block of 24th Street regarding reports from multiple callers indicating there was an individual armed with a large knife acting erratically on a Regional Transit train. Prior to the officer’s arrival, dispatch received two calls from passengers of the Regional Transit train advising of a person on the train with a knife. Officers arrived on scene. Officer #1 responded to the RT train while Officer #2 retrieved his department issued less lethal bean bag shotgun, then responded to assist Officer #1. The individual stood up, holding the knife. Officer #2 discharged his less lethal bean bag shotgun at the individual.

The use of less lethal was ineffective. The individual stood up and charged at officers while still armed with the knife. Officer #1 discharged his firearm. The individual stood up a second time still holding the knife. Officer #2 discharged his firearm. After officers discharged their firearms, they requested fire personnel, a medical kit, additional resources, and developed a plan for a safe approach. After approximately three and a half minutes, officers approached the individual, removed the knife from his person, and began rendering medical aid. Officers continued rendering medical aid until Fire personnel arrived on scene. Despite those efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased on scene.

