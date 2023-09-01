Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    News

    ‘The Tempest’ Serves Up Shakespeare-Lite, and Bright, in Central Park

    By

    Aug 31, 2023 , , , , ,
    ‘The Tempest’ Serves Up Shakespeare-Lite, and Bright, in Central Park

    Joan Marcus

    Just as Prospero bids farewell to his powers at the end of The Tempest, so this production of Shakespeare’s play (showing to Sunday) brings the curtain down, temporarily, on Shakespeare in the Park. The Delacorte Theater is being renovated, and will resume productions again in 2025 (some early pleas: keep the frosé, but do something about New York’s most ass-numbing seats).

    To say farewell, appositely this is a Public Works production—with music and lyrics by Benjamin Velez, choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and directed by Public Works chief Laurie Woolerywhich in heartfelt intent is all that theater should be in a city. The performers combine professionals and community members. The tickets are free for all. As night falls, the enchantment of the text melds with the physical surroundings. The stage is filled with a cross-section of the city in dance and song.

    The preservation of this theater-going experience is vital, but do not attend this au revoir expecting a conventional Tempest. This is rather Tempest-lite; a bright and peppy 90-minutes with some Shakespearean text and depth left intact, but not much—and instead almost an anti-inclination to dig for it, or the deeper, darker currents of the text.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pair Arrested After Child Found Living in N.J. House with 30 Dead Dogs

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Philadelphia Boy, 12, Found Dead In Trash Can

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Russia and Ukraine are fighting the kind of drone war the US military has been worrying about, and it’s scrambling to prepare for a future that’s already here

    Sep 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pair Arrested After Child Found Living in N.J. House with 30 Dead Dogs

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Philadelphia Boy, 12, Found Dead In Trash Can

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Russia and Ukraine are fighting the kind of drone war the US military has been worrying about, and it’s scrambling to prepare for a future that’s already here

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    City Leader Resigns Over Racist Social Media Posts

    Sep 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy