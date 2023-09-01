SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. – On Thursday afternoon, a helicopter accident occurred in South Brunswick, New Jersey, police say. The pilot was killed.

The helicopter crashed near the Princeton border, as stated by the South Brunswick Police Department.

“Firefighters are checking the water where the helicopter went down,” the police department wrote on social media. “No injuries on the ground.”

Firefighters are checking the water where the helicopter went down. No injuries on the ground. pic.twitter.com/POdWOPuL3R

— So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 31, 2023

This is a breaking news update.

The post Helicopter Crashes Into New Jersey Lake appeared first on Breaking911.