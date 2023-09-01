Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    News

    Helicopter Crashes Into New Jersey Lake

    By

    Aug 31, 2023 , ,
    Helicopter Crashes Into New Jersey Lake

    SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. – On Thursday afternoon, a helicopter accident occurred in South Brunswick, New Jersey, police say. The pilot was killed.

    The helicopter crashed near the Princeton border, as stated by the South Brunswick Police Department.

    “Firefighters are checking the water where the helicopter went down,” the police department wrote on social media. “No injuries on the ground.”

    Firefighters are checking the water where the helicopter went down. No injuries on the ground. pic.twitter.com/POdWOPuL3R

    — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 31, 2023

    This is a breaking news update.

    The post Helicopter Crashes Into New Jersey Lake appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pair Arrested After Child Found Living in N.J. House with 30 Dead Dogs

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Philadelphia Boy, 12, Found Dead In Trash Can

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Russia and Ukraine are fighting the kind of drone war the US military has been worrying about, and it’s scrambling to prepare for a future that’s already here

    Sep 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pair Arrested After Child Found Living in N.J. House with 30 Dead Dogs

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Philadelphia Boy, 12, Found Dead In Trash Can

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Russia and Ukraine are fighting the kind of drone war the US military has been worrying about, and it’s scrambling to prepare for a future that’s already here

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    City Leader Resigns Over Racist Social Media Posts

    Sep 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy