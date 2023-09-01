Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    Inmate Dead, More Injured After Stabbings Inside Fulton County Jail

    ATLANTA – A mass stabbing at the Fulton County Jail Thursday resulted in the death of an inmate, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says. At least two others were injured.

    The situation is still ongoing, a spokesperson told CNN.

    In July, the US Department of Justice initiated an investigation into the jail’s substandard and unhygienic conditions, along with instances of violence against detainees, citing potential civil rights violations.

    Recently, the jail accommodated former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants. Nine inmates at the jail have died in 2023.

