City Leader Resigns Over Racist Social Media Posts

A city leader in Connecticut resigned from his post this week after a series of his racist antics online ahead of a white supremacist rally caused a stir, as community leaders call for more to be done to mitigate growing xenophobia.

On Tuesday, Bristol Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano shared a Facebook post announcing Republican activist Jim Albert’s resignation from the Bristol Rotary Club due to “divisive comments.”

“The statement was very troubling to me personally and after discussing the incident with the rotarians, Jim Albert has resigned from the rotary club,” Caggiano said.

