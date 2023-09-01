There’s no Need to Pay $1000 for an Outdoor Woodfire Oven Thanks to Ninja

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Ninja.

I recently had the opportunity to try out the new Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven, and, spoiler alert: it’s been a game-changer in my household—especially for the culinary clueless among us. After my husband nearly burned down our backyard while barbecuing salmon outdoors last summer (yes, really!), I’ve been considering investing in an electric outdoor oven, but most of the popular models on the market cost upwards of $1,000, which always gave me pause. Because I am not exactly a seasoned chef (I only recently learned how to chop garlic), I didn’t feel that I deserved such a fancy outdoor cooking appliance since I barely grasped the basic functionality of my indoor cooking appliances.

Naturally, when I saw that Ninja had launched an equally as sleek woodfire outdoor oven for only $400, the price was right. While I was lucky to be able to sample a unit to review, its approachable price tag feels much more justifiable than the ubiquitous Gozney pizza oven models that are triple the cost. Frankly, the 8-in-1 functionality of the flameless outdoor oven—it does so much more than cook pizza—warrants an even loftier price tag, but we won’t tell Ninja that.

