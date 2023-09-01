Popular Family Vlogger Arrested After Her ‘Emaciated’ Child Ran for Help

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Instagram
The Utah mom behind a once-famous family YouTube channel was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of aggravated child abuse, according to court records.
Ruby Franke, the momfluencer behind the now-defunct channel “8 Passengers,” was arrested after authorities received a report about a juvenile in need of help, the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department said in a Thursday press release.
Arresting documents obtained by Salt Lake City station Fox 13 describe an “emaciated” child climbing out of a window and running to a neighbor’s home to ask for food and water. The neighbor alerted police, the documents say, after noticing the child had “open wounds” and duct tape wrapped “around the extremities.”