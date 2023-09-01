Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    Popular Family Vlogger Arrested After Her ‘Emaciated’ Child Ran for Help

    Popular Family Vlogger Arrested After Her 'Emaciated' Child Ran for Help

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Instagram

    The Utah mom behind a once-famous family YouTube channel was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of aggravated child abuse, according to court records.

    Ruby Franke, the momfluencer behind the now-defunct channel “8 Passengers,” was arrested after authorities received a report about a juvenile in need of help, the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department said in a Thursday press release.

    Arresting documents obtained by Salt Lake City station Fox 13 describe an “emaciated” child climbing out of a window and running to a neighbor’s home to ask for food and water. The neighbor alerted police, the documents say, after noticing the child had “open wounds” and duct tape wrapped “around the extremities.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

