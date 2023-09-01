Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘Nervous’ About Prince Harry’s U.K. Trip

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton have said the couple are “nervous” that Prince Harry’s visit to London next week could overshadow the one year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, especially if the exiled prince stirs up controversy in interviews to publicize his new Netflix series, Heart of Invictus, and the Invictus Games themselves which start next week.

However a friend of the king said that Charles was “proud” of his son for establishing the Invictus Games, and added that headlines saying that Harry had used the series to attack his father for neglecting his mental welfare as a teenager after his mother died were exaggerations.

Sources have previously told The Daily Beast that William and Kate are “irritated” by the fact that Harry is due to make a speech at the WellChild Awards on Thursday night, the eve of the anniversary of the late monarch’s death but accept there is nothing to be done about it.

