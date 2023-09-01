How to get to Facebook Marketplace

You can use Facebook Marketplace to buy and sell items.

Kilito Chan/Getty Images

Find Facebook Marketplace by clicking the Marketplace icon in the Facebook website or app.

If you don’t see Marketplace, try logging out and back in to Facebook.

Facebook Marketplace is only available to users 18 and older in supported countries.

Facebook Marketplace is a free feature that allows users to buy, sell, and trade items with people nearby — kind of like a garage sale, but online. Here, you’ll find all kinds of items for sale, both big and small, cheap (even free) and expensive.

In this guide, we go over how to access Facebook Marketplace on a browser or the mobile app, some troubleshooting tips, reasons why Marketplace may not be available to you, and how to sell items on Facebook Marketplace.

Important: Facebook Marketplace is available to users 18 and older in most countries, including the US and Canada. For a full list of supported countries, see the footer at the bottom of the official Facebook Marketplace page.

How to access Facebook Marketplace

Accessing Facebook Marketplace is typically a straightforward process. If you’re on Facebook desktop, you can access Facebook Marketplace by clicking the Marketplace icon in the main menu located on the left side of the screen.

Insider

If you’re using the Facebook app, “Marketplace” is one of the menu options visible on the Home screen. Tap “Marketplace” to open Facebook Marketplace.

Insider

Alternatively, Marketplace can be accessed on mobile devices from the Menu icon, located in the bottom right corner of the screen on iPhone and top right on Android. Tap Menu, then tap Marketplace to open Facebook Marketplace.

Insider

If you’re not seeing Facebook Marketplace when you’re logged into Facebook, here are a few things you can try:

Log out of Facebook, then log back in.Uninstall the Facebook app, then reinstall it.Change your Facebook profile region to a country that supports Marketplace. To do this, edit your profile and change your current city.If you have a new Facebook account, use it regularly to help prove to Facebook that it’s a real account. Like and comment on posts, share photos, and add friends.Visit the Facebook Marketplace website via a direct URL.

Warning: Facebook Marketplace scams are common, whether you’re buying or selling items. Familiarize yourself with the red flags of a scam.

Why can’t I access Facebook Marketplace?

If you’re unable to access Facebook Marketplace, even after following the steps outlined in the previous section, there are a few potential reasons why:

Age: Facebook Marketplace is only available to Facebook users 18 and over.Region: Marketplace is available in most, but not all, countries. If your current location is set to a country that doesn’t currently offer Facebook Marketplace, the icon won’t appear.Device: Facebook Marketplace only works on desktop, the iPhone 5 and later models, Android, and iPads.Age of account: If you have a new Facebook account, Marketplace might not immediately be available to you. Infrequent use: Facebook’s main menu shows shortcuts to the features you use most. If you never or rarely use Facebook Marketplace, the icon may disappear. You can see more menu options by selecting “See more.”Access revoked: If you’ve violated Facebook policies when using Marketplace, your access to the service can be taken away.

Read the original article on Business Insider